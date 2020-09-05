Woman Alleges Harassment by Locals, Delhi Police Personnel, Officials Say She Filed False Complaint

An 18-year-old woman has alleged that she and her friend were harassed by locals and the Delhi Police personnel in a park in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar area. However, the Delhi Police denied the allegations and said the girl and her friend were assaulting a man.

In a video shared on social media on Friday, the girl alleged that she was harassed by an unidentified man when she was walking in a park along with her friend on Thursday. She further alleged that the man was joined by the policemen and her friend's parents. However, police officials said the allegations against the policemen are "false" and that the girl is "lying".

Police said constable Sanjay was on evening patrolling in Lal quarters market Krishna Nagar on Thursday. "Meanwhile, one Nitin Jain (37), a resident of Bhola Nath Nagar, approached Sanjay. Jain told him that he was on his late evening walk in the Krishna Nagar Park when a couple started assaulting him just because they had collided while walking," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Sanjay rushed to the park where he found that one Divit (19) and his female friend had assaulted Jain. They then started arguing and abusing the constable and even pushed him on multiple occasions, following which Sanjay called head constable Narendra on the spot, Sharma said.

The couple hurled abuses continuously and also physically engaged with the staff too. The woman also threatened to lodge a false complaint against the police staff, police said. Divit called his father and the matter was ended there as his father apologised for his son's behaviour. Jain also did not give any complaint, police said.

The head constable recorded an entry at 11.06 pm on Thursday in this regard. The allegations levelled against police staff are false, the DCP said. On Saturday, Jain has given a complaint in this regard, police added.