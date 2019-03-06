Woman Alleges Rape by AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Case Registered

A woman here has alleged that she was raped by the Aam Aadmi Party's Rithala MLA, Mohinder Goyal, two years ago, police said on Wednesday.Police have registered a case of rape against the AAP legislator.In here complaint, the woman, in her 40s, claimed that Goyal knew her and the incident took place two years back.The case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar police station and is being investigated by an officer of the crime against women cell, police said.Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said in a tweet that an FIR of rape has been registered on the complaint of a woman against Goyal.