LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Woman Alleges Rape by AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Case Registered

The case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar police station and is being investigated by an officer of the crime against women cell, Delhi police said.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Alleges Rape by AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, Case Registered
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: A woman here has alleged that she was raped by the Aam Aadmi Party's Rithala MLA, Mohinder Goyal, two years ago, police said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case of rape against the AAP legislator.

In here complaint, the woman, in her 40s, claimed that Goyal knew her and the incident took place two years back.

The case has been registered at the Prashant Vihar police station and is being investigated by an officer of the crime against women cell, police said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal said in a tweet that an FIR of rape has been registered on the complaint of a woman against Goyal.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram