English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Alleges Rape by CRPF Personnel in Jammu; Case Registered
The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana on Saturday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official said.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Jammu: A 24-year-old woman has levelled serious allegations of wrongful confinement and rape against CRPF personnel inside a camp, prompting police to register a case and start investigations, police said.
The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana on Saturday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official said.
The woman alleged that the accused filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.
I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative's home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me and instead one of them raped me, the woman said in her complaint.
The official said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including rape and wrongful confinement, were registered against the unidentified personnel and an investigation was taken up.
Based on the outcome of the investigation, some more charges, including that under the Information Technology Act, would be added to the FIR, he said.
Also Watch
The woman, hailing from the Mandi area of Poonch district, lodged a written complaint with police station Domana on Saturday, alleging that she was waylaid by a group of three CRPF personnel, taken inside their camp and raped by one of them on March 10, a police official said.
The woman alleged that the accused filmed the assault and threatened to release the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to police or someone else.
I had alighted from a bus around 7.30 pm and was on way to my relative's home. I lost my way and was intercepted by three personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me and instead one of them raped me, the woman said in her complaint.
The official said a case under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, including rape and wrongful confinement, were registered against the unidentified personnel and an investigation was taken up.
Based on the outcome of the investigation, some more charges, including that under the Information Technology Act, would be added to the FIR, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU