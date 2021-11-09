Woman Alleges Rape By Man On Pretext Of Job In Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 8: A woman alleged that a man raped her after forcefully taking her to a hotel room in Dwarka on the pretext of providing her a job, police said on Monday. The incident took place on November 6 and according to the victim’s complaint, a man named Ankit Sehrawart had been contacting her on the pretext of providing a job, they said.

On the day of the incident, he picked her up on his bike and allegedly took her to a hotel. When she refused to check-in to the hotel, the accused assured her that he knows everyone and claimed that his mother is an officer in the Delhi Police, police said. The woman alleged in her complaint that the man forcibly made her drink liquor and raped her against her will. He even tried to strangulate her and injured her face by hitting with his iron kara’, she claimed.

She alleged in her complaint that he also threatened her and tried to kill her and locked her inside the room. After the incident, the man fled from one of the back doors of the ground floor room as the front door was locked from inside, police said. They said they received a call from the victim, who stated that she was in some hotel and shared her live location on WhatsApp with the Investigation Officer, who then tracked her location.

According to police, on reaching the spot, the main entrance of the hotel was locked from inside and the victim was spotted crying in the balcony of the second floor of the hotel. No hotel owner or manager was found there. Police had to break open the gate of the hotel and the victim was rescued and sent to DDU hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the woman was medically examined and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, hotel manager Sanjay Kumar Mahto (28) has been arrested, police said, adding that teams have been sent to different locations to arrest the accused, who is absconding.

