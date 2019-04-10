English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Alleges Rape by Rashtrapati Bhavan Employee
In her complain, the woman has alleged that she was taken to the staff quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and raped.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped by a staffer of the Rashtrapati Bhavan who promised to marry her but later backtracked, police said Wednesday.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man allegedly established physical relationship with her, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.
A case was registered at North Avenue police station on Tuesday and an investigation was taken up, he said.
The woman has alleged that she was taken to the staff quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and raped. However, the DCP denied the claim and said the accused used to live in Kali Bari where the woman often visited him.
The accused has not been arrested yet, police said, adding they are verifying the allegations levelled against him.
