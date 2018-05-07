Even as the furore over the Unnao rape case refuses to die down, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been accused of raping and blackmailing a woman.A lawyer from Lucknow, has accused her senior colleague and BJP leader Satish Sharma of raping and mentally torturing her for three years. The woman has alleged that Sharma had recorded an obscene video of hers and kept blackmailing her for the entire period.The woman also shaved her head during the press conference and alleged that when she went to the police to lodge a complaint, the authorities turned a blind eye. Even after lodging a case, the police did not take any action against Sharma, said the woman. She also threatened to commit suicide if no action was taken against Sharma by Monday evening.“He’s already cut a major portion of my hair. He is a big leader of the BJP and has all the political shielding. There’s nothing left. I am scared as he is threatening my family. I am being made to face this only because I am a Dalit,” the victim said.“I have complained to the Awadh Bar Association as well but nothing was done. Police complaint was filed at Ghazipur Police Station but they keep telling me different reasons every time. My family constantly gets murder threatens and is offered money to settle the case,” said the lawyer.This is the second such case in which BJP leader has been accused of rape and torture. Last month, BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar was accused of rape and torture by a female. Sengar is currently in Unnao Jail after CBI took over the investigation and arrested the MLA.