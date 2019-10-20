Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation by Husband, Case Registered in UP's Basti

In a complaint to the Basti Superintendent of Police (SP), she alleged that her husband forced her to sleep with other men after which police lodged an FIR against the her husband on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Woman Alleges Sexual Exploitation by Husband, Case Registered in UP's Basti
Representative image.

Gorakhpur: A 26-years-old woman here alleged that her husband sexually exploited her for money after she gave birth to their second daughter, a police official said.

In a complaint to the Basti Superintendent of Police (SP), she alleged that her husband forced her to sleep with other men after which police lodged an FIR against the her husband on Sunday.

According to the complaint given on Saturday, the woman alleged that her husband Vinod Kumar harassed her mentally and sexually after the birth of their second daughter.

Her daughters are aged 5 and 2. She alleged that her husband asked her to make sexual relations with other men.

"The woman made complaint against her husband and strict action will be taken in this regard," SP Hemraj Meena said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The woman alleged that after the birth of their second daughter, her husband stopped working and used to brought his friends home, asking her to have a sexual relationship with them.

"When I resisted, he beat me up and asked me to bring money at any cost," the woman told reporters.

"I left my husband's place in Kanpur and currently living with my sister and parents in Basti," she added.

