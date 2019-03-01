English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Among 5 Held for Ola Driver's Murder Near Greater Noida
The body of the driver was found on February 20, following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station in Noida and investigation taken up by police.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Noida (UP): Five people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing an Ola driver, who was found dead in Sikandrabad near Greater Noida last month, police said on Friday.
The accused had on February 12 booked a cab to Sikandrabad with an intention of robbing the cab, the police said.
"Upon reaching an isolated spot, they used the wrench kept in the car to kill the driver and dumped his body in a sugarcane field," a police spokesperson said.
"The accused then took the car to Etah district where they wanted to sell it off. However, they failed to find any buyer for the vehicle and decided to abandon it there only in order to avoid being caught with it," the spokesperson said.
The body of the driver was found on February 20, following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station in Noida and investigation taken up by police.
"Working on a tip-off about a suspect, Mohit Sharma alias Happy, being in Surajpur, police reached there and arrested him," the official said.
Based on inputs from him, all other accused -- Radha, Sunil alias Tulla, Ankur and Mohit Bhati were also arrested, the official added.
They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 396 (robbery) and related offences, the official said.
All of them have been sent to jail, the spokesperson said, adding that the abandoned car has been recovered along with its documents.
The accused had on February 12 booked a cab to Sikandrabad with an intention of robbing the cab, the police said.
"Upon reaching an isolated spot, they used the wrench kept in the car to kill the driver and dumped his body in a sugarcane field," a police spokesperson said.
"The accused then took the car to Etah district where they wanted to sell it off. However, they failed to find any buyer for the vehicle and decided to abandon it there only in order to avoid being caught with it," the spokesperson said.
The body of the driver was found on February 20, following which a case was registered at the Phase 2 police station in Noida and investigation taken up by police.
"Working on a tip-off about a suspect, Mohit Sharma alias Happy, being in Surajpur, police reached there and arrested him," the official said.
Based on inputs from him, all other accused -- Radha, Sunil alias Tulla, Ankur and Mohit Bhati were also arrested, the official added.
They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 396 (robbery) and related offences, the official said.
All of them have been sent to jail, the spokesperson said, adding that the abandoned car has been recovered along with its documents.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Kriti Sanon: I Don’t Think Stars Make a Film, It’s More About the Script and Your Gut Feeling
- The Earth is Greener Than it Was Two Decades Ago, And it is Because of India And China
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
- Understanding Vehicular Pollution – AQI, Harmful Effects and How to Reduce It?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results