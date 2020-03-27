Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &

1-min read

Woman Among Five Held for Beating Cops During Curfew in Himachal Pradesh

A police team found Phool Devi, Sahil, Shekhar, Ashok and Satish were mining sand in Katgaon area and tried to stop them. But the five attacked the policemen with shovels, sticks and stones.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
Woman Among Five Held for Beating Cops During Curfew in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image.

Five persons, including a woman, were arrested on Friday for beating policemen who had tried to stop them from mining sand illegally in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district during a statewide curfew to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.

A police team found Phool Devi, Sahil, Shekhar, Ashok and Satish were mining sand in Katgaon area and tried to stop them. But the five attacked the policemen with shovels, sticks and stones, they said.

Three policemen were injured.

The accused then fled from the spot but were later arrested and booked under various charges including for injuring public servants and disobeying the curfew order.

A curfew has been imposed in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

