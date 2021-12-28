Woman Among Three Held with Pro-Khalistan Material in Punjab's Patiala

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly distributing some pro-Khalistan material in various places in Patiala district of Punjab, police said on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said two persons, identified as Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh, were arrested for allegedly preaching in favour of Khalistan at a place near Banur area.

They were visiting various religious and public places and distributing some registration forms to people to vote for a referendum to form Khalistan, he said. The pro-Khalistan material was being provided by Jagmeet Singh's mother Jasveer Kaur and she was also arrested, the SSP said, adding that a large quantity of pro-Khalistan material was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Notably, the US-based Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan group, had pushed for a referendum as part of its separatist agenda. Bhullar said initial interrogation of the accused revealed that the kingpin of the gang was Jasveer Kaur and her husband Kuldeep Singh who works as a superintendent at Punjab Roadways.

The SSP said Jasveer Kaur's brother-in-law Manjit Singh was the area commander of the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (Sukhdev Babbar Group). Jasveer Kaur, Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh were produced in a court which sent them to six-day police custody.

