Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Woman and Her 4-year-old Son Killed in Delhi's Patel Nagar

The woman's throat was slit with a sharp weapon while the boy, who was apparently hanged, was found lying on the floor of their house in Prem Nagar, said the police.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman and Her 4-year-old Son Killed in Delhi's Patel Nagar
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead at their house in Delhi's Patel Nagar on Thursday night.

The woman's throat was slit with a sharp weapon, while the boy, who was apparently hanged, was found lying on the floor of their house in Prem Nagar, the police said. According to the police, they received two different PCR calls about the incident. "A police team was sent right away to the house," a senior police officer said.

Police said the identity of the murderer is still unknown. The husband of the deceased works in a factory in Moti Nagar.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram