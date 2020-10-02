Woman And Two Children Died By Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train

Guwahati, Oct 1: A 27-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide with her two children by jumping in front of a train in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday, police said. The woman, identified as Minuwara Begum, rushed to the railway tracks at Taltal near Pathshala town of the district, with her two children, aged seven and two years, as a train approached and all three were killed on the spot.

The woman, wife of a daily wage earner, was suspected to have taken this step due to a family dispute. The bodies were recovered from the railway tracks and have been sent for postmortem, the official added.

