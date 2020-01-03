Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Anti-CAA Protester Hits Out at Chennai Police Commissioner for Remarks on Pakistan Link

City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan had said on Wednesday that a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the woman, Gayatri Khandhadai, has links to Pakistan-based 'Bytes for All'.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Anti-CAA Protester Hits Out at Chennai Police Commissioner for Remarks on Pakistan Link
Representative image.

Chennai: A woman anti-CAA protester here and a citizen's collective on Friday hit out at the city police for bringing her under the scanner after her social media profile shed light on her role as a researcher with a Pakistan body.

City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan had said on Wednesday that a probe would be carried out to ascertain whether the woman, Gayatri Khandhadai, has links to Pakistan-based "Bytes for All".

According to police, Khandhadai has been a part of a slew of agitations held in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and was also associated with the 'kolam,' demonstrations on Sunday.

Khandhadai and other members of Citizens Against CAA said they were opposed to the legislation as it was against Constitutional values.

The Pakistan link Viswanathan was referring to was about her report on women, atheists and members of LGBT community in nine countries being harassed on the basis of faith, she said.

This included the killing of bloggers in Bangladesh promoting rational thinking and that of Ahmadiyaas in Pakistan, she told reporters here.

"How can the Commissioner casually release my personal details" in a press meet, she asked.

Senior advocate in the Madras High Court, R Vaigai, said there was nothing criminal is using the word Pakistan as there were ties between the two countries at various levels.

She wondered how the official could release information on an issue where the the investigation was still on. Vaigai also said that earlier in the day some advocates in the Madras High Court staged a protest against the CAA.

The collective said it was exploring all legal options in this case. On Sunday, police had said eight people, including five women, were picked up for holding the anti-CAA kolam (rangoli) drawing protest without permission and causing inconvenience to others, but were later let off.

Khandadai said there was no need to obtain permission to draw 'kolams' and therefore they had not sought the police nod.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram