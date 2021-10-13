Woman Army Officer Found Dead at Military Training Institute in Pune; Police Suspect Suicide

A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found dead at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The Army and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer. According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.

She had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V). “We have launched a probe into the death," the DCP said.

In a statement, the Army authorities have said that an incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. The officer was undergoing a course at the institute, it said.

A case with the civil police has been registered and the Army is providing all assistance in the investigation, the release said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

