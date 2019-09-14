Take the pledge to vote

Woman Arrested for Honey Trapping Business Man in False Rape Case in Gurugram

According to police, the incident happened two months ago when the man, who runs a workshop in Sector-39 here, met with the 24-year-old woman, staying in a paying guest accommodation.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
Woman Arrested for Honey Trapping Business Man in False Rape Case in Gurugram
Representative image.
Gurugram: Gurugram police has arrested a woman for allegedly threatening a city-based businessman after implicating him in a rape case and demanding Rs 40 lakh to let him off, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened two months ago when the man, who runs a workshop in Sector-39 here, met with the 24-year-old woman, staying in a paying guest accommodation here.

"During initial meetings, they became good friends and later developed physical relationship with mutual consent," Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"A week after, the woman called the man and threatened him that she had some intimate pictures of him and would file a false case of rape against him if he did not give her Rs 40 lakh," he said.

The man on Friday approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint against the woman.

"A team headed by the SHO of Sadar police station, while investigating the case, sent the man to handover her Rs 1 lakh. The entire location was placed under CCTV cameras," the officer added.

When the woman came to take the money, the police team caught her red handed. She later confessed that she was honey trapping the businessman, he added.

The woman told interrogators that she was a native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. She works in a private company in Gurgaon and is staying alone in the PG from the last five years after separation with her husband.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
