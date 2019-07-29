Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Woman Arrested for Killing Her Infant Child to Hide Illicit Relationship in Gujarat

A probe at several hospitals in the vicinity as well as birth registers of civic bodies in the region led the police to accused Asha Rathod who had given birth recently at Nadiad civil hospital, an official said.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Arrested for Killing Her Infant Child to Hide Illicit Relationship in Gujarat
Representative Image.
Loading...

Vadodara: A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her one-and-a-half-month old son and throwing the body into a canal, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in neighbouring Kaira district and the body of the child was found on May 23, an official said.

A probe at several hospitals in the vicinity as well as birth registers of civic bodies in the region led the police to accused Asha Rathod who had given birth recently at Nadiad civil hospital, said the official.

Kathlal police station official DK Raol said Rathod was married in 2009 and had two children, but was fighting a court case with her husband and was staying separately since 2015.

"When police reached the accused's house to find out the whereabouts of her son, she at first said he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. However she confessed after sustained questioning," he said.

"She has told us that the infant was born out of a relationship she had with another man. To avoid censure from society and kin, she claims to have throttled the child and dumped his body in the canal," he said.

She has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody, Raol said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram