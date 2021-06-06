Woman Arrested for Killing Husband Over Suspicion of Illicit Affairs in Outer Delhi

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband as she suspected him of having illicit relationships with other women in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The woman, identified as Bhuvneshwari Devi alias Pinky, also alleged that her 35-year-old husband Anil Sahu, who ran a placement agency, often used to beat her, they said. In order to get rid of him, she along with one Raj, with whom she was also having an affair, hatched a conspiracy to kill him and later tried to mislead investigators by narrating a fake story, police said.

They said that the accused, Raj, has been absconding and raids are being conducted to nab him. According to police, Sahu's body with multiple injuries on his face, head and neck was found at his home on June 3 and during enquiry, his wife told police that he was killed by two unknown people who had come to meet him. However, no information or clue was found to identity them.

Later, it was found that five people, including the deceased's wife, his two minor children and two maids, were present at home at the time of the incident but none of them could disclose anything related to the incident, which was suspicious, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "During inspection, we found some injuries on the body and the hands of his wife. Some faint stain marks were also spotted on the clothes worn by her but she was not ready to disclose anything about the incident and frequently kept changing her statements." However, after sustained interrogation, she told police that a long-standing dispute was going on between them due to which, she had also lodged a case against Sahu last year at Dhanwar police station in Jharkhand. But after arriving at a compromise, they had started living together, the DCP said.

"She revealed that the discord again developed between them when she got to know about her husband having illicit relationships with other women. This led to frequent quarrels between them and he would often beat her. She also later got into a relationship with Raj and when she could not bear her husband's atrocities any further, she called Raj and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband," the DCP said. Giving details of the incident, the woman told police that on the night of June 2, after Sahu returned home from work, she gave him sleeping pills with dinner as per their plan and she along with Raj then tied him up.

As the duo was preparing to kill him, he woke up. A scuffle ensued between him and Raj, during which she held Sahu's hands and killed him, following which Raj fled the spot, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here