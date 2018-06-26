Woman at Centre of Passport Row Gave Wrong Address in Application Form, Say Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police have found that Tanvi Seth, who was allegedly humiliated over her marital status by a passport officer in Lucknow, provided incorrect information about her address in the application form.In their report to the Regional Passport Office over the alleged harassment of inter-faith couple Anas Siddiqui and Seth by passport officer Vikas Mishra, police said the woman had been living in Noida for the past one year and not Lucknow as mentioned in her application.Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said according to rules, applicants should be residing at the address filled in the application form for at least one year but Seth had not followed the rules. “We have sent our report to the RPO. She was not living in Lucknow for the past one year. She was living in Noida and doing some work there,” the SSP said.When asked if the police would take action against the couple, the SSP said, “We have to submit verification report on six-seven points. We have sent the report. Now, the RPO will take the appropriate decision.”The incident was first reported by News18 when Siddiqui and Seth were allegedly harassed and shamed by Mishra, who then rejected their application.Hours after Seth tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, secretary of the ministry DM Mulay took cognizance of the matter and assured “appropriate action”.However, the official, who was transferred, claimed he was just doing his duty. He said, “I asked the lady about why she has not endorsed her name in the nikahnama, and asked her to use the name she had mentioned in the Islamic marriage certificate. Anyone can come up with such documents and it can be a danger to our national security. I am a secular person and do not hold any grudges against anyone.” Mishra found support in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rajiv Tuli who sought “justice” for him.The case took another turn when an ‘eyewitness’ claimed that he was kidnapped from near his residence in Lucknow and taken towards Nepal but managed to escape.