Woman Attacked, Robbed & Burned to Death at Provision Shop in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
The crime came to light when neighbours noticed fire and smoke emanating from the shop at around 3 AM and informed the police, and the fire and rescue service.
Photo for representation only.
Coimbatore: A woman was attacked, robbed of her jewels and burned to death in her provision shop by robbers near here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
Devaki had gone to sleep at the shop adjacent to her house on Friday night as her husband had gone outstation, the police said.
The crime came to light when neighbours noticed fire and smoke emanating from the shop at around 3 AM and informed the police, and the fire and rescue service. Policemen who entered the shop noticed bleeding injuries on the dead woman's neck and her two ear-studs were missing.
The robbers had strewn chilli powder near the body to throw sniffer dogs, if pressed into service, off the trail, the police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed the robbers had broke open into the shop, removed the jewels the woman was wearing and set the body afire, they said. A special police team has been formed to investigate into the robbery.
