10-year-old Boy Alerts Security as Mother Attempts Suicide by Jumping on Metro Rail Track

She claimed during her grilling by the officials that her husband was working in Australia and her landlord had sexually assaulted her in his absence.

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
10-year-old Boy Alerts Security as Mother Attempts Suicide by Jumping on Metro Rail Track
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
New Delhi: A 31-year-old woman on Thursday allegedly attempted to end her life by jumping on a Delhi metro rail track as she cited sexual harassment by her landlord as the reason for her taking the extreme step, officials said.

They said the incident took place at about 11 am at the Inderlok station when the woman, along with her two children, began approaching the railway track.

She probably wanted to end her and her two children's lives, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, they said.

However, the boy wriggled out from his mother's grip and informed an on-duty CISF jawan about her intentions.

A Central Industrial Security Force team quickly rushed and intercepted the woman and brought her to the station control room, the officials said.

She claimed during her grilling by the officials that her husband was working in Australia and her landlord had sexually assaulted her in his absence, they said.

The woman said she gave a written complaint at the Moti Nagar police station about the alleged sexual assault but seeing no results she decided to take the extreme step of killing herself with her kids, the officials said.

The woman has been handed over to the Delhi Metro rail police for further probe on the allegations made by her, they said.

