Woman Attempts Suicide by Lying on Rail Tracks in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Detained

A woman, who attempted suicide by lying on railway tracks in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, was saved after the train driver applied brakes within time. The woman was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after she continued creating a ruckus and refused to vacate the tracks. The incident took place near the Chuchiyapara Phatak, delaying the LTT-Howrah Express by seven minutes. The train was leaving the Bilaspur station when the woman lay on the tracks.

Fortunately, the train that had left platform number 1 was just gaining speed when the driver applied the brakes. A sea of people gathered at the scene after the woman started screaming and shouting.

The woman was detained and brought to the nearby police station after someone from the crowd informed the RPF. The woman was later identified as Lakshmi Khukher, who lives near the Marimai temple under Torwa police station limits.

The police officers calmed the woman and later handed her to her family. It is being said that the woman attempted to end her life due to ongoing issues with her family. Neither the police nor the RPF or Government Railway Police (GRP) filed any complaint against Lakshmi.

In other news from Bilaspur, a two-year-old child died in Beni Nagar after falling ill allegedly due to hearing a loud DJ sound. Kalim Ansari, the father of the deceased toddler, said his son was a patient of aplastic anaemia from birth, and they were planning to take him to Vellore in Tamil Nadu on September 5 for treatment.

Ansari alleged that his son fell ill after a high-volume DJ was played during a procession on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1. He said his son’s condition deteriorated rapidly and he died after some time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here