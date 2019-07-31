Take the pledge to vote

Woman Attempts Suicide in Ahmedabad, Claims She was Given Triple Talaq

As per the complaint, the woman's husband threatened to divorce her if she failed to arrange money. The police said that there is no mention of giving triple talaq but they will probe that angle too if required.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
Woman Attempts Suicide in Ahmedabad, Claims She was Given Triple Talaq
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Ahmedabad: Even as Parliament passed a bill penalizing triple talaq, a Muslim woman tried to end her life here around the same time Tuesday evening after her husband allegedly divorced her by saying `talaq' thrice.

The woman, who consumed a rat poison in a bid to kill herself, was discharged from hospital Wednesday morning.

"Last evening my husband asked me to get Rs 20,000 from my father, which I refused to do. He got angry, scooped up my little daughter and threw her on the floor. Then I left house with my two daughters and went to my parents' place," the woman told reporters.

"My husband then came to my parent's house and gave me divorce saying `talaq' three times. Shocked, I tried to end my life," she said.

"As per the Islamic law, I am now divorced and I have to accept it. But I also want justice," said the woman, resident of Karanj area of Old City.

After she was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night, her father lodged a complaint against her husband and his parents under IPC section 498-A (subjecting married woman to cruelty).

According to inspector F M Nayab of Karanj police station, the complaint mentioned only a threat of divorce.

"As per the complaint, her husband threatened to divorce her if she failed to arrange money. There is no mention of giving triple talaq. But we will probe that angle

too if required," he said.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslims a criminal offence.

