Woman, Baby Bleed to Death After School Drop-out Performs C-section with Razor Blade in UP

In a shocking incident of quackery, a woman and her newborn bled to death after a school dropout performed a “caesarean section” on her with a shaving razor blade in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Wednesday night.

The owner of the flimsy Maa Sharda Hospital, Rajesh Sahni, had employed 30-year-old Rajendra Shukla, a class 8 school dropout, to perform surgeries in Saini village, The Times of India reported.

After the launch of a probe, it was found that Sahni ran his unregistered facility with quacks and midwives. Meanwhile, the police have written to the chief medical officer to act against illegal clinics.

The police have arrested both Shukla and Sahni for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s husband.

“We found that it was an unregistered clinic with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations,” said Sultanpur SP Arvind Chaturvedi. “The incident came to light after a villager, Rajaram, lodged a complaint that his wife Poonam (33) and their newborn died due to medical negligence at the hospital,” he added.

“When Poonam went into labour on Wednesday night, she was taken to a midwife, who told her husband to shift her to a primary health centre in Deeh area. There an auxiliary nurse examined Poonam and told Rajaram to move her to the hospital as her condition was critical,” said Baldiram SHO Amrendra Singh told TOI.

The police added, “When Poonam bled profusely on the makeshift operation table, Shukla told Rajaram to take her to the district hospital. With no hospital in the vicinity to treat her, she was driven 140km to KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow, where she died.”