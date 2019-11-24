Take the pledge to vote

Woman Battling Depression Ends Life by Jumping off 13th Floor of Mumbai Highrise

An official said the woman, whom police refused to identify, was distressed after undergoing divorce and due to the recent death of her parents.

Updated:November 24, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Mumbai A 36-year-old woman undergoing treatment for depression jumped from the 13th floor of a building in Nagpada in south Mumbai on Saturday morning, police said.

"The woman, a resident of Mira Road, had seen her seven-year marriage end in divorce recently. She was living with her parents here.

However, her parents died recently after which she slipped into depression and was being treated at Kokilaben Hospital," a Nagpada police station official said.

She was staying with her cousin and uncle in Orchid Enclave in Nagpada. On Friday too she had attempted suicide but was rescued, the official said.

"On Saturday, unknown to relatives, she went to the 13th floor of Orchid Enclave and jumped off at around 10:15am.

She was declared brought dead by hospital authorities. We have registered an accidental death report," he added.

