MP Woman Beaten, Dragged through Streets, Paraded with Husband on Shoulders Over Suspected Affair

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas was brutally beaten, dragged through the streets and asked to carry her husband on her shoulders as ‘punishment’ on suspicion of affair and allegedly eloping with another man.

The incident happened on Saturday in a tribal-dominated village, around 80km from Dewas district headquarters and Indore. A dozen men, including her husband, have been arrested, TOI reported.

The incident is said to be of June 30 but has come to fore now as a video of the torture is going viral on social media. The video shows men jeering at her, humiliating her as she is forced to walk around the village, carrying her husband.

Around a week ago, the woman went missing from her home, Dewas SP Shiv Dayal Singh said, adding that villagers claimed the 35-year-old woman left her husband and children and started living with another man of the same village without informing anyone.

Her husband and other family members went looking for her and then approached police.

On Saturday, she was spotted at another man’s house after which villagers informed her husband and in-laws, said SP Singh, adding that the family went there and “caught her while she was trying to hide in a box”.

“They took her out and started beating her in front of villagers,” Singh said and added that she was mercilessly assaulted and dragged on the ground by villagers, including her husband. She was then forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and walk through the village, all along being injured and jeered and heckled by villagers.

The woman and the man the villagers claimed was her lover were forced to wear garlands of shoes and paraded around the village while locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Police was informed by someone and a Dial-100 team rushed to the village, rescued the woman and took her to hospital for first-aid. She is now at her maternal place, the report quoted police as saying.

A case under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (molestation), 452 (house trespass after preparation to hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) has been registered and 12 people, including the husband and his younger brother, have been arrested.

