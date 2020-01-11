Take the pledge to vote

Woman Beaten to Death over Personal Enmity in Gurgaon, Four Held

At around 8 pm, the group armed with iron rods and sticks barged into the house of the victim identified as Rukmani and began thrashing all the occupants, police said.

PTI

January 11, 2020
Woman Beaten to Death over Personal Enmity in Gurgaon, Four Held
Gurgaon: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a group of nearly a dozen armed people here over a personal enmity, police said on Saturday. Four of the attackers have been arrested.

In the incident that took place at Amar Colony locality on Friday night, the woman's brother and other family members sustained injuries, they said.

At around 8 pm, the group armed with iron rods and sticks barged into the house of the victim identified as Rukmani and began thrashing all the occupants, police said.

"As Rukmani tried to save her daughter, the attackers hit her multiple times... She was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead," ACP (crime) Preetpal Singh said.

A native of Rajasthan, Rukmani was staying in Gurgaon for the last three years, police said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal animosity... a probe is underway to know the exact reason behind the crime," the officer said.

"Four persons were arrested and efforts are on to nab the others," he added.

