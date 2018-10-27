English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Beaten Up for Complaining Against Gram Pradhan in UP
Nilofer, said to be an RTI activist, was beaten up at her home in Purbaliyan village Friday evening.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was beaten up at her residence by the gram pradhan's children for allegedly levelling corruption charges against the gram pradhan in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Saturday.
Nilofer, said to be an RTI activist, was beaten up at her home in Purbaliyan village Friday evening, the official said.
The gram pradhan's children are absconding after a case was registered against them in the matter, he said.
The children also looted ornaments from the residence, he said.
