1-min read

Woman Beaten Up for Complaining Against Gram Pradhan in UP

Nilofer, said to be an RTI activist, was beaten up at her home in Purbaliyan village Friday evening.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was beaten up at her residence by the gram pradhan's children for allegedly levelling corruption charges against the gram pradhan in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Saturday.

Nilofer, said to be an RTI activist, was beaten up at her home in Purbaliyan village Friday evening, the official said.

The gram pradhan's children are absconding after a case was registered against them in the matter, he said.

The children also looted ornaments from the residence, he said.
