Woman Beaten Up for Complaining Against Gram Pradhan in UP

A woman was beaten up at her residence by the gram pradhan's children for allegedly levelling corruption charges against the gram pradhan in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Saturday.Nilofer, said to be an RTI activist, was beaten up at her home in Purbaliyan village Friday evening, the official said.The gram pradhan's children are absconding after a case was registered against them in the matter, he said.The children also looted ornaments from the residence, he said.