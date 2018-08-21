GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Beaten Up, Paraded Naked on Suspicion of Killing Youth in Bihar

The incident happened in Bihiya police station area, where the body of Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Monday, was found near a railway track on a Tuesday morning.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 8:48 AM IST
Woman Beaten Up, Paraded Naked on Suspicion of Killing Youth in Bihar
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Arrah (Bihar): A woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday by a mob that suspected her to be involved in the killing of a 19-year-old man

The incident took place in Bihia, Bhojpur, after he body of Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Monday, was found near railway tracks. Meanwhile, Bimlesh's sister died of shock which further enraged the mob.

The irate mob torched shops, vehicles and pelted stones at trains and buses which compelled the police to resort to lathi charge and fire in the air.

Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Based on eyewitnesses account the SP has suspended SHOs of Shahpur police station and railway police post. A heavy deployment of police personnel has been made in the area, the SP said.

Tesjashwi Yadav also posted on Twitter about the incident.





| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
