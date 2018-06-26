Woman Beggar Lynched on Suspicion of Child Lifting in Ahmedabad

A woman beggar was killed and three others seriously injured in Ahmedabad on Tuesday when a mob allegedly thrashed them on suspicion of being child lifters.Police said the incident occurred in Vadaj when the four women were on their way to beg in the area. A mob caught hold of them and thrashed them, claiming they were child lifters.On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the women. They were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries.The Ahmedabad police commissioner appealed to people to desist from fanning child-lifting rumours, especially on social media. Asking people to come ahead and provide information about the incident, he said action would be taken against those who spread misinformation.Lynching on suspicions of child lifting have seen a rise in the recent past. Twenty-two people, branded as ‘outsiders’, have lost their lives in mob attacks in the past one year on mere hearsay.Rumours on social media, especially WhatsApp, have spread like forest fire from Jharkhand to Tamil Nadu and Assam to Gujarat, preying on the raging ‘local versus outsider’ sentiment.In May this year, unfounded messages circulating on WhatsApp, asking people not to trust immigrants as they are part of a child-trafficking group, claimed the lives of two people in Tamil Nadu in less than 24 hours. The same month, a 500-strong mob beat to death a 52-year-old transgender in Andhra Pradesh on suspicion of being a child lifter.In June, two youth from Guwahati were battered to death in the Karbi Anglong district. Abhijit Nath and Nilutpal Das were on their way to the Kanthe Langshu picnic spot when their vehicle was attacked by a group of men at Panjuri Kachari village, 16km from Dokmoka town. Eyewitnesses said the two boys were brutally hit by bamboo poles and wood, and tortured to death by a mob of ‘inebriated’ villagers after some local informed a group of villagers about two men travelling in a black car with an abducted child.