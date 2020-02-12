Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman BJD Leader Performs Self-immolation Outside SP Office over Son's Arrest

Meenakhi Mishra, , an executive body member of BJD's women wing, is stated to have taken the step alleging that police had arrested her son after implicating him in a "false case", an official said.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman BJD Leader Performs Self-immolation Outside SP Office over Son's Arrest
Representative image.

Berhampur (Odisha): A woman leader of the ruling BJD in Odisha was seriously injured after she performed self-immolation outside the Berhampur SP's office in Ganjam district on Wednesday protesting the arrest of her son, police said.

Forty one-year-old Meenakhi Mishra, an executive body member of BJD's women wing, was admitted to a state-run hospital in the town with 50 per cent burn injuries and then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, a police officer said.

Mishra is stated to have taken the step alleging that police had arrested her son after implicating him in a "false case", he said. Her son was arrested on January 28 in an assault case, the officer said.

"The woman went to the office of SP (Berhampur) Pinak Mishra to lodge her grievance and seek her son's release but could not meet the officer as he was away. Instead, she met the additional SP and expressed her resentment. The ASP assured her that the matter would be looked into," he said.

However, after coming out of the office building and moving a little away from it, she poured kerosene on her and set her on fire, sustaining around 50 per cent burn injuries, the officer said.

"Our staff rescued her and took her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Since her condition was serious, she was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said.

The woman was probably carrying a bottle of kerosene in her bag, he said. Several BJD leaders, including former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik and ex-chairperson of Berhampur Development Authority Subash Moharana visited the hospital to meet the woman.

Mishra had unsuccessfully contested the previous Berhampur Municipal Corporation election from ward number 39.

The SP said at least five persons, including a teenager, had been arrested for allegedly attacking Mishra and her son with sharp weapons at Panda Colony in Baidynathpur police station area on January 28.

However, Mishra's son was also arrested for allegedly attacking the group, he said. The BJD leader, however, alleged that her son was

implicated in a false case and demanded his release.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram