Woman Bludgeoned to Death by Son's Friend for Resisting Molestation in Chhattisgarh

A 42-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death after she reportedly resisted a molestation attempt by a youth in Mahasamund district in Chattisgarh, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Chintamani Patel, 20, was a friend of the woman’s son and residents of the same village.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under Basna police station area of the district. “On Wednesday night, he landed at his friend’s house call him for watching over his harvester, which was parked in a nearby field. The victim told the accused that his son was not at home. The woman then accompanied the accused as it was late and he was going alone,” said Lekhram Thakur, Station House Officer (SHO) Basna reports Hindustan Times.

On their way to the field, Patel attempted to molest the woman. When she objected, he hit her with a stone on the head. Some villagers rushed to the spot after the victim raised alarm and narrated the incident before she collapsed. The accused then fled the spot.

Police said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment. Patel was arrested on Thursday based on the statement by the victim, Thakur said.