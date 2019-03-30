LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Woman Burnt Alive by In-laws over Dowry Demand in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A case has been registered against her husband Arvind Kumar, his father Mageram, mother Mandri and sister Suman. All of them are absconding.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Burnt Alive by In-laws over Dowry Demand in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Haibatpur village under Charthawal police station on Friday, they said.

The woman was identified as Sonia, who was married to Arvind Kumar, they said.

A case has been registered against Kumar, his father Mageram, mother Mandri and sister Suman. All of them are absconding, Station House Officer Rajive Kumar said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram