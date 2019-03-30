English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Burnt Alive by In-laws over Dowry Demand in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A case has been registered against her husband Arvind Kumar, his father Mageram, mother Mandri and sister Suman. All of them are absconding.
Representational Image.
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Haibatpur village under Charthawal police station on Friday, they said.
The woman was identified as Sonia, who was married to Arvind Kumar, they said.
A case has been registered against Kumar, his father Mageram, mother Mandri and sister Suman. All of them are absconding, Station House Officer Rajive Kumar said.
The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
