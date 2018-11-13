GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Carrying 20 Grenades, Ammunition Arrested from Srinagar

The police had received a “reliable” input that an Overground Worker (OGW) was travelling from the northern district of Baramulla towards Srinagar city with the ammunition.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 9:27 PM IST
Woman Carrying 20 Grenades, Ammunition Arrested from Srinagar
The vehicle and the bag containing grenades have been seized.
Srinagar: A woman was arrested from the outskirts of Srinagar city on Tuesday carrying 20 grenades and a large cache of ammunition, the police said.

The police had received a “reliable” input that an Overground Worker (OGW) was travelling from the northern district of Baramulla towards Srinagar city with the ammunition. The police subsequently set up a check post near Lawaypora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, an official of the J&K police said.




A vehicle was stopped for checking and the woman passenger was frisked. At least 20 grenades and a large cache of ammunition was allegedly recovered from her possession.

The vehicle and the bag containing grenades have been seized. The woman has been detained at the Women’s police station for further questioning.

A case has been filed and investigation is underway.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
