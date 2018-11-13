English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Carrying 20 Grenades, Ammunition Arrested from Srinagar
The police had received a “reliable” input that an Overground Worker (OGW) was travelling from the northern district of Baramulla towards Srinagar city with the ammunition.
The vehicle and the bag containing grenades have been seized.
Srinagar: A woman was arrested from the outskirts of Srinagar city on Tuesday carrying 20 grenades and a large cache of ammunition, the police said.
The police had received a “reliable” input that an Overground Worker (OGW) was travelling from the northern district of Baramulla towards Srinagar city with the ammunition. The police subsequently set up a check post near Lawaypora area, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, an official of the J&K police said.
A vehicle was stopped for checking and the woman passenger was frisked. At least 20 grenades and a large cache of ammunition was allegedly recovered from her possession.
The vehicle and the bag containing grenades have been seized. The woman has been detained at the Women’s police station for further questioning.
A case has been filed and investigation is underway.
#JammuAndKashmir: Srinagar police today arrested a female over-ground worker carrying ammunition including grenades and live rounds, during a search operation at a check-point in Lawaypora. Case registered, investigation initiated. pic.twitter.com/2QLL4u4IWf— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
