Woman, Child Killed After Car Falls Into Bhakra Canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Two of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after their car fell into the Bhakra canal in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Sunday night. According to police, Manoj, along with his wife and three-year-old son was returning home from his in-laws’ place in Narwana when their car fell into the Bhakra canal near Saniyana village. The incident took place around 11pm.

Residents of Saniyana village managed to rescue Manoj but his wife and children were swept away by the strong current of the water. “We received inputs regarding a car falling into the Bhakra canal in the night. A rescue team was rushed to the incident site,” said Fatehabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajyab Singh.

Divers found the three-year-old child’s body after searching for many hours. “Manoj’s wife is still missing. Search operations are going on to recover the woman’s body,” added the DSP.

According to police, Manoj is a resident of Bhuna town in Fatehabad district. He was on his way home when he lost control over the car and it fell into the Bhakra canal.

The police have registered an accident case, however, they are probing the incident for any other angles. “We are trying to find out if the incident was a deliberate act or if Manoj really lost his control over the wheels,” added a police officer.

There are often reports of cars falling into the Bhakra canal. During the monsoon, it becomes hard to rescue people from the canal due to the water flow.

In February this year, a car had fallen into the canal after its driver lost his control over the wheels near Kotli Khurd village in Fatehabad. However, two people travelling in the car were lucky and saved by locals bathing in the canal.

