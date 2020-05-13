Woman Migrant Worker, Child on Way from Gujarat to UP Dead After Their Truck Rams Into Another, 60 Hurt

Two migrants coming back from Gujarat died after the truck in which they travelling rammed into a stationary truck at the National Highway under Akbarpur Kotwali in the Kanpur Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh.

A woman and a child succumbed to the accident, while 60 others were injured. Some of them are reported to be in a critical state.

Additional SP Anoop Kumar rushed to the spot after the accident, accompanied by a police force.

The injured were sent to District hospitals in ambulances with the assistance of locals, and they have been referred to Kanpur for further treatment.

“The DCM truck carrying the migrants rammed into the stationary truck. Two people have been killed in the accident while many were seriously injured. The police force has reached the spot and the relief and rescue operation is underway,” Kumar said.

Gyan Prakash Pandey, in-charge at the Lalpur police outpost, said - "The deceased woman has been identified has Hiraman Ali, 50, wife of Akbar Ali, and was a resident of Panwapur, Utraula in Balrampur District in UP. The migrants injured in the accident belonged to different districts of the state.”

Earlier, 18 migrant labourers on their way home to Kaushambi District in Uttar Pradesh from a quarantine center were injured in a road accident.

The accident had taken place when the pick-up truck in which the migrants were travelling in turned turtle after the driver lost control near Selraha under Manjhanpur police station.

They had come back from Kalyan in Maharashtra after travelling for four days in a truck.

Meanwhile in another incident, a migrant couple was crushed to death and their two children were critically injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Lucknow’s Shaheed Path.

The migrant family was headed to Chhattisgarh on a bicycle after they reportedly ran out of resources during the ongoing lockdown.