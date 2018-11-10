English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Chops Off Lover's Genitals After Argument in Odisha
The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday following a complaint filed by family members of the man identified as Rajendra Nayak (25), who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, the police said.
Picture for Representation.
Keonjhar (Odisha): A married woman allegedly chopped off the genital of a man with whom she had an extra-marital affair at a village in Keonjhar district, the police said.
The incident occurred in the house of the woman at Badauagaan village on Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) James Toppo said.
The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday following a complaint filed by family members of the man identified as Rajendra Nayak (25), who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, he said.
Police recovered a sharp weapon used in the crime after the woman, Kamla Patra, admitted to have committed the crime following a quarrel.
Nayak, who belongs to Jharabeda village, worked in a private company in Chennai and was in relationship with the married woman. He used to visit Kamla's house whenever he would come from Chennai.
Nayak came from Chennai on Tuesday and the next day went to Kamalas house where both had an argument over his remarks about her. Angry over Nayak's remarks, she chopped off his genital with a sharp weapon when he was asleep, police said quoting the woman's statement.
Nayak, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Harichandanpur Hospital and then shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital here. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
