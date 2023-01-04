Woman Coach Records Statement As SIT Reaches Sandeep Singh’s House in Sexual Harassment Case

Even as the junior athletics coach, who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, appeared before a magistrate and got her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the case, arrived at the residence of the former Olympian for investigation on Wednesday.

The victim turned up at the District Court complex in Sector 43 in Chandigarh accompanied by her lawyers and got her statement recorded. She has alleged that the former Hockey Olympian had tried to sexually assault her at his official residence. Sources said she has reiterated her earlier charges that she made in her statement to the SIT.

Meanwhile, the SIT arrived at Sandeep Singh’s official residence in Sector 7 and brought the victim along to recreate the crime scene and for further investigation. The former minister’s residence was cordoned off by the police, and is believed that the SIT would question the hockey player.

The victim had on Tuesday recorded her statement before the three-member SIT, which questioned her for nearly eight hours, during which, she also handed over evidence including her mobile phone to the investigating team.

The woman coach said on Tuesday she was offered Rs 1 crore to move to another country.

Speaking to the media after questioning, the victim alleged that she had been offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise. “I have been offered Rs 1 crore to shift to some other country.”

Her lawyer had raised questions over police investigation, claiming while the victim had been questioned four times, the 36-year-old BJP leader was yet to be booked under non-bailable offences and not even called for questioning.

The FIR against Singh was registered on December 31, a day after the coach had approached the Chandigarh Police with her complaint. In her complaint, the coach had alleged that Singh had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.

She had stated that Singh would send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat. On July 1 last year, he had allegedly made a Snapchat call and asked her to visit his residence-cum-camp office in Sector 7 in Chandigarh for some official work.

