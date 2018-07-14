GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Woman Commits Suicide After Being Raped by BSF Jawan: Police

Deceased father, in his complaint, said his daughter was raped by the BSF jawan, who threatened to upload the video of the act on the internet.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2018, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Commits Suicide After Being Raped by BSF Jawan: Police
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming poison after a BSF jawan allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

The woman consumed the poison on July 6 and died at a hospital yesterday(Friday), Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Anil Kaperwan, said.

Her father, in his complaint, said his daughter was raped by the BSF jawan, who threatened to upload the video of the act on the internet, he said.

The complainant also said that the accused had raped her on the pretext of marriage and was harassing her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed, the officer said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain

Recommended For You

Photogallery