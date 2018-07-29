English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi's Nihal Vihar over Alleged Marital Dispute
No suicide note was recovered, and no injury marks were found on the body, except the one left by the 'chunni' (shawl) used by her to reportedly commit suicide, they said.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The body of a 21-year-old married woman was on Sunday found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said.
A case has been registered following a complaint by the victim's parents, they said.
The victim (Pooja) lived with her husband in Nihar Vihar's Shivram Park Colony. The couple had been married for over a year, police said.
Pooja was a homemaker, while her husband worked in a lab in Dwarka. The couple had some dispute, they said. The parents of the deceased alleged that she was harassed by her in-laws, police said.
No suicide note was recovered, and no injury marks were found on the body, except the one left by the 'chunni' (shawl) used by her to reportedly commit suicide, they said.
The statements of the victim's husband and her parents were recorded in front of a sub-divisional magistrate, police added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
