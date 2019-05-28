English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Commits Suicide in Delhi's RK Puram, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by In-laws
Based on the deceased's father's statement on reported dowry harassment, the woman's husband has been arrested.
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a building in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said Tuesday.
Based on the deceased's father's statement on reported dowry harassment, the woman's husband has been arrested, they added.
Police received information on Monday from the trauma centre in AIIMS regarding admission of one Shalu, a resident of Mohammadpur village here, who was grievously injured after falling from a building, a senior police officer said.
The woman succumbed to injuries during treatment. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, police said.
The deceased's father alleged dowry harassment on part of the victim's husband.
Police recorded the statement of Shalu's father, sister and brother-in-law on Tuesday.
Shalu married Ram Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur village, on May 7, 2014.
The sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar was informed about the incident, officials said. Kumar has been arrested, police said, adding further details are awaited.
