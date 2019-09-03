Woman Commits Suicide over Police 'Inaction' on Rape Complaint in Haryana’s Yamunanagar
The incident took place outside the Jathlana police station on Monday evening, where the woman, along with her kin, had gone to know the status of her complaint.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar district committed suicide allegedly over 'police inaction' on her rape complaint.
The incident took place outside the Jathlana police station on Monday evening, where the woman, along with her kin, had gone to know the status of her complaint.
Members of her family accused local police officials of not acting on her complaint, which was submitted around 12 days ago.
Police said she took some poisonous substance and was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Police said they had been investigating the rape complaint lodged by her family.
Yamunanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand on Tuesday said the woman had "eloped" with one Manoj Kumar three months ago. She had given a statement in a court that she went with Manoj on her own, police said.
Later, her family lodged a complaint that she was raped and sought action against Manoj, police said. The DSP said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against six people, including Manoj.
Three employees of the Jathlana police station had been sent to the Police Lines after the suicide incident, the DSP said.
