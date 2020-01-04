Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman Commuter Molested Inside Packed Kolkata Bus

The woman in her complaint said that the man touched her inappropriately as she was alighting from the bus at the crossing of Park Street and Jawarharlal Nehru Road.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Woman Commuter Molested Inside Packed Kolkata Bus
Image for representation.

Kolkata: A woman commuting to office was allegedly molested by a middle aged man inside a packed bus when she was getting down at a crowded crossing in the heart of the city on Saturday, the police said.

The alleged offender has been arrested by the police.

The woman in her complaint said that the man touched her inappropriately as she was alighting from the bus at the crossing of Park Street and Jawarharlal Nehru Road.

As the woman screamed and started crying in panic on the road, a traffic sergeant standing nearby rushed to her for help. The woman later narrated the whole incident.

Meanwhile, the accused was caught by other bus passengers, but he managed to break free and started fleeing. However, the sergeant chased and apprehended him.

The offender, said to be from Hindmotor in Hooghly district, was later taken to the Park Street police station, and was arrested after interrogation.

