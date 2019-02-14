English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Congress Worker Kisses Rahul Gandhi on Stage in Gujarat
The woman planted a kiss on Gandhi's cheek after climbing onto the stage along with other women party workers to garland Gandhi before his public rally here.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)
Loading...
Dharampur (Guj): Congress president Rahul Gandhi was taken by surprise when a woman kissed him on cheek ahead of his rally in Gujarat's Valsad district Thursday.
The woman told media that it was a spontaneous gesture and had nothing to do with the Valentine's Day fervour today, adding that the Congress chief was "like her brother".
She planted a kiss on Gandhi's cheek after climbing onto the stage along with other women party workers to garland Gandhi before his public rally here.
The woman, who appeared to be in her late 60s, claimed that she was a senior Congress worker.
Asked if she kissed the Congress president because today is Valentine's Day, the woman, who identified herself as Kashmiraben, replied in the negative.
"I am a senior party worker from Surat. I am also a Parsi. I am in the Congress for over 48 years now. I am Rahul Gandhi's well-wisher. He is like my brother," she said.
"I am very excited that he is here," she added.
Kashmiraben exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi will become prime minister.
"He is young and we all want to see him as prime minister. Rahul Gandhi's intentions are good. He also fulfils his promises. I am sure that he will become the prime minister after the ensuing elections," she said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The woman told media that it was a spontaneous gesture and had nothing to do with the Valentine's Day fervour today, adding that the Congress chief was "like her brother".
She planted a kiss on Gandhi's cheek after climbing onto the stage along with other women party workers to garland Gandhi before his public rally here.
The woman, who appeared to be in her late 60s, claimed that she was a senior Congress worker.
Asked if she kissed the Congress president because today is Valentine's Day, the woman, who identified herself as Kashmiraben, replied in the negative.
"I am a senior party worker from Surat. I am also a Parsi. I am in the Congress for over 48 years now. I am Rahul Gandhi's well-wisher. He is like my brother," she said.
"I am very excited that he is here," she added.
Kashmiraben exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi will become prime minister.
"He is young and we all want to see him as prime minister. Rahul Gandhi's intentions are good. He also fulfils his promises. I am sure that he will become the prime minister after the ensuing elections," she said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bumrah & Shami Have Lead the Bowling Attack From the Front: Allott
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- No Love Lost: Congress Mocks BJP Bigwigs in Valentine's Day Cartoons
- India vs Australia: Kohli to Return, Rohit Likely to Rest
- Can BSNL Be Shut Down? Losses Mount And Operator Mulls Idea of Reducing Workforce by 54,000
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results