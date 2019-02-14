Woman Congress Worker Kisses Rahul Gandhi on Stage in Gujarat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was taken by surprise when a woman kissed him on cheek ahead of his rally in Gujarat's Valsad district Thursday.The woman told media that it was a spontaneous gesture and had nothing to do with the Valentine's Day fervour today, adding that the Congress chief was "like her brother".She planted a kiss on Gandhi's cheek after climbing onto the stage along with other women party workers to garland Gandhi before his public rally here.The woman, who appeared to be in her late 60s, claimed that she was a senior Congress worker.Asked if she kissed the Congress president because today is Valentine's Day, the woman, who identified herself as Kashmiraben, replied in the negative."I am a senior party worker from Surat. I am also a Parsi. I am in the Congress for over 48 years now. I am Rahul Gandhi's well-wisher. He is like my brother," she said."I am very excited that he is here," she added.Kashmiraben exuded confidence that Rahul Gandhi will become prime minister."He is young and we all want to see him as prime minister. Rahul Gandhi's intentions are good. He also fulfils his promises. I am sure that he will become the prime minister after the ensuing elections," she said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.