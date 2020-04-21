Woman Cop at Maharashtra CM's Official Residence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A woman police constable posted at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Also, a male constable at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive, according to a civic official.

The Varsha bungalow in south Mumbai is currently unoccupied as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lives in his family residence in suburban Bandra.

"A woman constable has tested positive for COVID-19. We have hospitalised her while contact-tracing is going on," said a senior IAS official.

A male police constable deployed at 'Sagar', official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, also tested positive for COVID-19, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"He showed some symptoms on April 12 and was admitted to a hospital since April 14. His test report has come out positive. We have removed all other police officials posted there and quarantined them," the BMC official said.

