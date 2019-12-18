Woman Cop Found 'Drunk', Creates Ruckus at Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu Town
The incident occurred late Tuesday night and when a passenger tried to wake her up, she created a ruckus in the area. The constable's son came to the bus stand and took her home, police said adding action would taken against her after investigation.
Photo for representation.
Dindigul (TN): A woman constable was allegedly found fully drunk and lying at the bus stand here with her bag, cell phone and other belongings strewn around, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred late Tuesday night and when a passenger tried to wake her up, she created a ruckus in the area, they said.
The constable's son came to the bus stand and took her home, police said adding action would taken against her after investigation.
Incidentally, District Superintendent of Police Sakthivel on a patrol at that time found there was no personnel at a police outpost at the bus stand.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Seven-Month-Old Baby Sworn-in as Texas Mayor, Becomes Youngest in American History
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'