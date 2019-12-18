Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman Cop Found 'Drunk', Creates Ruckus at Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu Town

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and when a passenger tried to wake her up, she created a ruckus in the area. The constable's son came to the bus stand and took her home, police said adding action would taken against her after investigation.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman Cop Found 'Drunk', Creates Ruckus at Bus Stand in Tamil Nadu Town
Photo for representation.

Dindigul (TN): A woman constable was allegedly found fully drunk and lying at the bus stand here with her bag, cell phone and other belongings strewn around, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night and when a passenger tried to wake her up, she created a ruckus in the area, they said.

The constable's son came to the bus stand and took her home, police said adding action would taken against her after investigation.

Incidentally, District Superintendent of Police Sakthivel on a patrol at that time found there was no personnel at a police outpost at the bus stand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram