Woman Cop Shot Dead Outside Metro Station in Delhi, Personal Feud Suspected
The deceased cop, who joined the police force in 2018, hailed from Haryana and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.
Image for representation.(Photo courtesy: News18)
New Delhi A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near a metro station in north-west Delhi after she was walking home from duty, on Friday night, officials said.
The deceased cop has been identified as Preeti Ahlawat and was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.
A call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm, they said, adding she received gunshot wounds on her head.
"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).
Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.
Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said. Ahlawat, who joined the police force in 2018, hailed from Haryana and was staying at a rented accommodation in Rohini.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s Film Is High On Style
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor