Woman Cop Terminated from Duty for 'Obstructing' Search Op at Her Home in South Kashmir's Kulgam

A 30-year-old Special Police Officer of the J&K Police was terminated from services and was booked under anti-terror charges for allegedly stopping the security forces from carrying out search operations at her home and glorifying militancy. A video of the woman cop, Sakina Athar went viral on social media where she can heard shouting at security personnel to not enter her home for conducting search operations. Although her face is not visible in the video, Akhter is heard yelling at the security personnel to stop the search operation in her village Frisal, in South Kashmir’s Kulgam.

Akhter has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and has been detained at the Yaripora Police Station, police said. In the video, she is heard telling the forces that she won’t let them enter her house with shoes. Confronting the, Akhter also says that they are being bothered every now and then by forces for search operations even at odd hours and when there are women alone in the house.

Several women are heard talking in the video. Chants like “Kashmir Hamara hai, (This is our Kashmir)” re also heard.

According to J&K Police, the joint forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal during which the woman confronted the security personnel. Akther has been accused of obstructing the search operation where she ‘turned violent’.

The police said Akhter recorded the video from her mobile phone and later uploaded it on social media platforms for dissemination with the intent of ‘disrupting the search operation’. Akhter has now been arrested and terminated from her duty. An FIR has been registered and probe is underway, the police said.

