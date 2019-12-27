Woman Crushed to Death by Speeding Tempo After She Falls off Two-Wheeler in Maharashtra

Thane: A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tempo, after she fell off a two-wheeler when her dupatta got stuck in its wheel. The incident took place near Bhavle village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The mishap occurred on Thursday evening, they added. According to police, the victim, identified as Kirti Jadhav, who was newly-married, was a resident of Chinchawali in the district.

"The accident took place when she was going to Kalyan with her husband on their motorcycle to meet their relatives," an official of Padgha police station said. "When the couple reached Bhavle village on Yevai-Pise Road, the woman's dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel of their motorcycle. She fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed to death by a speeding tempo coming from behind," the further added.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted and her body was sent for post-mortem. The unidentified driver of the tempo, who fled from the spot, has been booked under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and others.

