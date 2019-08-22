Take the pledge to vote

Woman, Dalit 'Paramour' Garlanded with Shoes, Paraded in Haryana's Karnal

The family told reporters that some of the woman's relatives supported by a few villagers caught hold of the couple, thrashed them, put a garland of shoes around their necks, blackened their faces and paraded them in the village.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Woman, Dalit 'Paramour' Garlanded with Shoes, Paraded in Haryana's Karnal
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18.com
Chandigarh: A woman and a Dalit man were allegedly thrashed, garlanded with shoes and paraded with blackened faces in a village in Haryana's Karnal district over their "illicit relationship" on Wednesday, police said.

A police complaint was filed by the family of the man, said to be in his 20s, they said.

The family told reporters that some of the woman's relatives supported by a few villagers caught hold of the couple, thrashed them, put a garland of shoes around their necks, blackened their faces and paraded them in the village.

They also alleged that some villagers shot a video of the incident.

"We have registered an FIR against some villagers and relatives of the woman's family. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

