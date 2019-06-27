Woman and Daughter Assaulted, Tonsured for Resisting Molestation in Bihar; Two Held

Hajipur A group of people allegedly assaulted a woman and her daughter, and tonsured them before parading them in their village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday for resisting their bid to molest the two, police said.

Two persons, including the main accused, were arrested, they added.

The incident took place at Bihari village under Bhagwanpur police station limits, where some villagers led by a local ward member allegedly barged into the house of the two women and tried to outrage their modesty, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said.

The woman is in her 40s and her daughter is around 20 years of age. Apart from the two, there was nobody in the house at the time of the attack.

As the women put up a stiff resistance, the accused, who wielded influence in the village, got enraged and beat them up, before calling a barber and getting their heads shaved.

The SHO said the women were then made to parade across the village with their tonsured heads.

The victims subsequently went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused, including ward member Khurshid, he added.

Khurshid and the barber who shaved the women's heads were arrested and a search was on to nab the remaining accused, the SHO said.